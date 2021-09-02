Humanitarian Relief Underway In Haiti After Earthquake

Watch VideoA 7.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a tropical storm left more hurt and more damage in a country all too familiar with disaster. Weeks later, people are coming together to help communities in southern Haiti that remain in need.
The government of Haiti reported more than 12,200 injured, more than 2,200 dead, more...
