What We Know About the Claims of Military Dogs Left in Kabul

Q: Did the U.S. abandon its military dogs during its withdrawal from Afghanistan?

A: The Department of Defense maintains that none of its military service dogs were left behind. But animal welfare groups say some contract working dogs — which did not belong to the U.S., though some may have been contracted by the military — were left at the Kabul airport.

