US wasted 15 million Covid doses since March: report

The United States has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1, according to a report. At least seven states are missing from the figures, as well as major federal agencies. Reasons for dose wastage vary and include cracked vials, errors in diluting vaccines, freezer malfunctions and more doses in a vial than people who want them, with a limited window of a few hours to use a vial once it is punctured.