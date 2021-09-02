Near-total abortion ban takes effect in Texas
A new law that effectively bans most abortions went into force in the southern US state of Texas on Wednesday, as the conservative-leaning Supreme Court failed to respond to an emergency request to block it. President Joe Biden vowed to defend abortion rights after the law known as the "Texas Heartbeat Act," the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country, took effect. The bill bans abortions after six weeks -- before many women even know they are pregnant.Full Article