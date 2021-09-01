Kanye West was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage
Published
Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after she welcomed her first two kids — and is the inspiration for his new song “Hurricane.”Full Article
Published
Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after she welcomed her first two kids — and is the inspiration for his new song “Hurricane.”Full Article
Kanye West Cheated on Kim Kardashian , During Their Marriage.
West revealed the infidelity, which has been confirmed by..
Kim Kardashian's wedding dress cameo at Kanye West's "Donda" show wasn't a total kumbaya for the pair's marriage, but things behind..