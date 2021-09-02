A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation's second-largest state.The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency...Full Article
US supreme court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place
US Supreme Court refuses to stop Texas law banning most abortions
The law marks the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade..
