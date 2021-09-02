Chinese Communist Party bans 'sissy men' to save 'revolutionary culture'
Published
The Chinese government banned what it called "sissy men" from television Thursday and directed broadcasters to serve the people of China...Full Article
Published
The Chinese government banned what it called "sissy men" from television Thursday and directed broadcasters to serve the people of China...Full Article
President Xi Jinping has called for a "national rejuvenation," with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture..