Joe Manchin voted to advance the $3.5 trillion budget bill
Published
Joe Manchin did not rule out backing Democrats' spending bill if they reduce the $3.5 trillion price tag.Full Article
Published
Joe Manchin did not rule out backing Democrats' spending bill if they reduce the $3.5 trillion price tag.Full Article
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told his fellow Democrats to “hit the pause button” on the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill,..
Hours after the U.S. Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint chock-full of investments in new domestic programs, new..