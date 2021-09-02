Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by US Marshals
Benjamin Dagley was a wanted fugitive after the incident and was charged with two counts of simple assault by the Gulfport Police Department.Full Article
Gulfport police have issued an arrest warrant for an Ohio man accused of attacking a reporter who was covering Hurricane Ida.
Benjamin Dagley faces two counts of simple assault among other charges for assaulting reporter Shaquille Brewster during his live..