Taliban may announce new Afghanistan government today, here are the key appointments
Taliban will likely unveil the new Islamic government of Afghanistan today, as per reports by local media.Full Article
Today, fresh fighting was reported between the Taliban and resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, as the hardline..
**Introduction**
The two decades-old war apparently ended in Afghanistan on 15 August 2021, with the Taliban cadres..