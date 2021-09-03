Biden says Ida, wildfires show 'climate crisis' has struck
President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged robust federal help for the Northeastern and Gulf states battered by Hurricane Ida and for Western states beset by wildfires — with the catastrophes serving as deadly reminders that the "climate crisis" has arrived. "These extreme storms, and the climate crisis, are here," Biden said in a White House speech. "We must be better prepared. We need to act." "It's a matter of life and death and we're all in this together," the president added.