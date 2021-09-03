Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Sources
According to sources, the Taliban has announced that co-founder Mullah Baradar will be leading the new Afghanistan government.Full Article
Taliban has said that it has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere including in Kashmir; Taliban co-founder Mullah..
Abdul Ghani Baradar is the co-founder of the Taliban, and its deputy leader and is touted to be the new President of the country...