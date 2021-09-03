Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Marries Francie Frane
The reality star was previously married to Beth Chapman for 13 years, up until her death in June 2019.Full Article
"I have more Black friends than Eminem," Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman insisted during a recent interview
Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman's daughter Cecily was arrested for domestic violence after she reportedly punched her lover..