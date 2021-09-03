Florida governor appeals ruling on masks in schools
Published
Attorney’s for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday evening filed a notice of appeal, which was expected following Judge John Cooper’s...Full Article
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to..
State officials continued the enforcement of the governor’s mask mandate ban in public schools despite a court order that will..