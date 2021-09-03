Taliban government formation in Afghanistan postponed, says spokesperson
Published
Taliban spokesperson Mujahid said the announcement about the formation of the new government will now be made on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Taliban spokesperson Mujahid said the announcement about the formation of the new government will now be made on Saturday.Full Article
**Introduction**
The two decades-old war apparently ended in Afghanistan on 15 August 2021, with the Taliban cadres..
The United States conducted an airstrike Sunday against a vehicle that posed a threat to the Kabul airport, following U.S. warnings..