As the Taliban advance, resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley vow to fight
"The people of Panjshir know how to survive, and they know how to fight invaders," said a spokesman for the National Resistance Front.
The spokesperson of Ahmad Massoud’s resistance forces, Fahim Dashty said last night seven to eight Taliban fighters were killed..