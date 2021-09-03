Marvel's Shang-Chi isn't streaming on Disney Plus for now, sorry
Published
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters -- and only theaters -- Friday. It'll end up on Disney Plus eventually, but not for weeks.Full Article
A pair of interesting films are seeking viewers this weekend.
"We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year," the Marvel star says.