Watch live: President Joe Biden addresses weak August jobs report
Published
President Joe Biden is addressing the public about the weaker-than-expected August jobs report, as surging COVID-19 cases driven by the...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden is addressing the public about the weaker-than-expected August jobs report, as surging COVID-19 cases driven by the...Full Article
**Introduction**
The two decades-old war apparently ended in Afghanistan on 15 August 2021, with the Taliban cadres..
The United States conducted an airstrike Sunday against a vehicle that posed a threat to the Kabul airport, following U.S. warnings..