Drake Appears to Mock Kanye West's Address Reveal on New Album Certified Lover Boy
Published
Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy on Sept. 3, and fans immediately noticed he seemed to shade Kanye West. Check out other references in...Full Article
Published
Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy on Sept. 3, and fans immediately noticed he seemed to shade Kanye West. Check out other references in...Full Article
Lil Nas X Trolls Drake, With ‘Pregnancy’ Album Announcement.
Drake's new album,
'Certified Lover Boy,'
dropped..
Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper..