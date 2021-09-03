Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy
Published
Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy is finally here and fans are already in a frenzy over one of the rapper’s songs that references Ayesha Curry.Full Article
Published
Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy is finally here and fans are already in a frenzy over one of the rapper’s songs that references Ayesha Curry.Full Article
Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy on Sept. 3, and fans immediately noticed he seemed to shade Kanye West. Check out other..
Ayesha Curry is referenced on a new song from Drake’s album, but her husband, Steph Curry, doesn’t seem to have an issue with..