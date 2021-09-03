QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley pleads guilty to felony in US Capitol riot
Published
The so-called "QAnon Shaman" who stormed the US Capitol in a horned bearskin outfit pleaded guilty Friday to a felony for obstructing...Full Article
Published
The so-called "QAnon Shaman" who stormed the US Capitol in a horned bearskin outfit pleaded guilty Friday to a felony for obstructing...Full Article
Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” has entered into a plea deal with prosecutors regarding the charges against..