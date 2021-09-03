Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook split after 3 years of marriage
Published
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage.Full Article
Published
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage.Full Article
"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another," they tell PEOPLE in a..
The 'Flight Attendant' star and her hunky hubby have decided to go their separate ways.