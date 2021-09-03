Trump says he 'probably won't' get COVID-19 booster shot
Published
Former President Trump said he “probably won’t” get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if several health regulators agree to authorize...Full Article
Published
Former President Trump said he “probably won’t” get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if several health regulators agree to authorize...Full Article
Trump spoke at a recent rally in Alabama and was booed upon encouraging his supporters to get the COVID-19 shots.
The former president has urged his supporters to get vaccinated but tells The Wall Street Journal he “probably won’t” get a..