Monaco's Princess Charlene is in a stable condition after collapsing and being rushed to hospital in South Africa, the principality's palace says. Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who has been on an extended stay in South...Full Article
Princess Charlene of Monaco hospitalised after collapsing in South Africa
