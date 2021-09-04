Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with Covid-19 days before his return to the boxing ring
Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya has been hospitalized with Covid-19, according to social media posts from the fighter.Full Article
LOS ANGELES -- Oscar De La Hoya's return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19.