Naomi Osaka Loses to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open
In tears after the third-round match, the defending champion said, “I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.”Full Article
Naomi Osaka looked over toward her agent and said she wanted to tell the world what the two of them had discussed privately after..
The usually stoic Osaka slammed her racket to the court multiple times in frustration in her first Grand Slam since pulling out of..