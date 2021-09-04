Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Breaks Apple Music's One-Day Streaming Record
Published
Drake’s latest album 'Certified Lover Boy' is Apple Music’s most-streamed album in 24 hours in the services’ history, Apple tells Billboard.Full Article
Published
Drake’s latest album 'Certified Lover Boy' is Apple Music’s most-streamed album in 24 hours in the services’ history, Apple tells Billboard.Full Article
Drake’s 'Certified Lover Boy' has broken Apple Music’s 2021 record for the most-streamed album in a day and made him the..