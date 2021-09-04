Lyft, Uber lash out at legal threat from strict Texas abortion law
Published
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas.Full Article
Published
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas.Full Article
Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding growing numbers of..