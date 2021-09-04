Shang-Chi’ Box Office Opening Set to Nearly Triple Labor Day Weekend Record
Published
It was known that Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would set a new Labor Day weekend record…but not by this...Full Article
Published
It was known that Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would set a new Labor Day weekend record…but not by this...Full Article
While holiday weekends from Martin Luther King Day in January to Thanksgiving in November have launched countless box office hits,..