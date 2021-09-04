College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1
Published
The 2021 college football season is here. Here's a look at the Top 25 schedule and scores for Week 1. No. 4 Ohio State visits Minnesota...Full Article
Published
The 2021 college football season is here. Here's a look at the Top 25 schedule and scores for Week 1. No. 4 Ohio State visits Minnesota...Full Article
Week 1 offers an unusually heavy schedule with five Top 25 matchups that could affect the College Football Playoff.
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the teams in action during Week 0 of the 2021 season