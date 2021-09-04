Storm Ida has resulted in a sizeable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the US coastguard has confirmed.Full Article
Storm Ida causes miles-long oil spill in Gulf of Mexico
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ida Leaves Gulf Town Of Houma In Tatters
Newsy
Watch VideoMain Street of this southern Louisiana town resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida.
Metal roofs..
-
Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida
SeattlePI.com
-
Louisiana Refineries Could Take Weeks To Restart After Hurricane Ida
OilPrice.com
-
Photos show black slick in water near Gulf oil rig after Ida
SeattlePI.com
-
Louisiana Faces Major Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Following Hurricane Ida
OilPrice.com
Advertisement
More coverage
New Orleans Without Power As Ida Floods Louisiana, Mississippi
Newsy
Watch VideoHurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore..