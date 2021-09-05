The World Health Organisation (WHO) has added another coronavirus variant to its list to monitor . It's called the Mu variant and has been designated a variant of interest (VOI). What this means is that Mu has genetic differences...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Mu - everything you need to know about the new variant of interest
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Mu COVID-19 Variant Could Be More Vaccine Resistant, WHO Designates the New Strain as 'Variant of Interest"
HNGN
On Monday, the World Health Organization added Mu, a coronavirus strain originally discovered in Colombia in January, to its..
-
Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO designates 'Mu' as new Covid variant of interest
New Zealand Herald
-
Coronavirus digest: WHO monitoring new mu variant
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
Mask, vaccine battles intensify as schools resume
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] Protests and more mandates: Masks have become a divisive issue, often splitting the country along political lines, despite..
COVID-19 hospitalizations surge in Louisiana
Reuters - Politics