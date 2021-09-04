Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane...Full Article
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane...Full Article
The spill appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of..