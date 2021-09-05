Louisiana nursing home owner crams hundreds of elderly patients into warehouse
Published
Bob Dean Jr., who owns several nursing homes in Louisiana, is under fire as “only” five patients died in disgusting conditions as...Full Article
Published
Bob Dean Jr., who owns several nursing homes in Louisiana, is under fire as “only” five patients died in disgusting conditions as...Full Article
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where four residents died..
Hundreds of residents were evacuated to the warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida. Reports of squalor soon followed.