Cowboys RG Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will miss season opener vs. Buccaneers
Published
FRISCO — The Cowboys will be without right guard Zack Martin for Thursday’s season opener, as arguably their team’s best player has...Full Article
Published
FRISCO — The Cowboys will be without right guard Zack Martin for Thursday’s season opener, as arguably their team’s best player has...Full Article
The expected Week 1 absence of right guard Zack Martin is a severe blow to a Cowboys team facing the Buccaneers' vaunted defensive..