Soldiers Detain Guinea's President Before Dissolving Government
Published
Army Col. Mamadi Doumbouya announced on state television that the West African country's constitution is declared invalid in an apparent coup d'etat.Full Article
Published
Army Col. Mamadi Doumbouya announced on state television that the West African country's constitution is declared invalid in an apparent coup d'etat.Full Article
Soldiers in Guinea claim they have dissolved the government of President Alpha Conde and its constitution, as well as closed all..