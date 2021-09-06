Around 1000 US citizens wait for evacuation flights from Afghanistan
The Taliban are preventing around 1000 people including dozens of American citizens and Afghans holding visas to the US or other countries, from leaving Afghanistan, US media reports said on Sunday. Multiple planes are waiting for clearance for the departure from the group. US media reports say, the planes stuck in Afghanistan are not currently loaded and the passengers are being held nearby as the Taliban won't let them inside the airport.Full Article