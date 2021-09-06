Taliban claim complete control of Panjshir province
There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Taliban said on Monday they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last holdout of anti-Taliban..
Fighting in Panjshir has intensified and as of Monday the militant group claimed they have complete control over the last holdout..