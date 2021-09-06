Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
Published
The West African regional bloc quickly condemned the developments, threatening sanctions if President Alpha Conde was not immediately released.Full Article
Published
The West African regional bloc quickly condemned the developments, threatening sanctions if President Alpha Conde was not immediately released.Full Article
Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near..
Soldiers in Guinea claim they have dissolved the government of President Alpha Conde and its constitution, as well as closed all..