Jan Hecker, German ambassador to China, dies just a few weeks into his posting
The German Ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, has died suddenly at 54, after only a few weeks in his position, according to a statement...Full Article
Hecker had only been in the ambassadorial role for a few days. The 54-year-old previously worked as a foreign policy advisor to..