This week’s top stories: iPhone 13 rumors, Apple Watch Series 7 delays, and more
Published
In this week’s top stories: App Store changes, new iPhone 12 repair program, more Apple Watch Series 7 details, and more. Read on for...Full Article
Published
In this week’s top stories: App Store changes, new iPhone 12 repair program, more Apple Watch Series 7 details, and more. Read on for...Full Article
Apple said it's delaying controversial plans to scan iPhones for child abuse images, plus more in our round-up of this week's top..
Apple is developing several new watch face options that will take advantage of the larger screen size of the upcoming Apple Watch..