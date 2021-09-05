Guinean military officer says President Alpha Conde arrested, as apparent coup unfolds
A Guinean military officer broadcast a statement Sunday announcing that Guinea's Constitution has been dissolved in an apparent coup.Full Article
A military officer announced that Guinean President Alpha Conde was arrested and that the region's Constitution was suspended in an..
Army putschists claim President Alpha Conde has been arrested, which the government denies. The military sealed off parts of the..
The military sealed off parts of the Guinean capital Conakry in response to the gunfire. While many details remain unclear,..