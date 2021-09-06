Belarus Court Sentences Opposition Activists

Watch VideoA court in Belarus on Monday sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the relentless crackdown that Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year’s anti-government protests.
