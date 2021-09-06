Belarus Court Gives Opposition Activists Years In Prison In Closed-Door Trials
Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak went on trial behind closed doors, in the latest crackdown Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent.Full Article
Watch VideoA court in Belarus on Monday sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the..