6-year-old girl dies while riding Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Published
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office says a 6-year-old girl died while riding the Haunted Mine Drop Ride at the Glenwood Caverns...Full Article
Published
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office says a 6-year-old girl died while riding the Haunted Mine Drop Ride at the Glenwood Caverns...Full Article
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed Monday and Tuesday after a child died on a ride Sunday evening.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed through Tuesday while authorities investigate the death of a child on one of its rides..
A 6-year-old girl died Sunday while on a ride at a Colorado theme park.