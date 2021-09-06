Turkey's plans to become main player in Afghanistan doomed to failure

The United States has left Afghanistan, and Turkey will try to take its place. The Turks do not agree with such a policy, and Recep Erdogan's rating dropped by ten percent in August. What may hamper Erdogan's plans in Afghanistan Ankara has participated in the military mission in Afghanistan from the very beginning. Not only did Turkey send 2,000 military men there, but also led the actions of the international coalition twice in the past six months. One of the main tasks of the Turkish military was to ensure security of the Kabul airport; the Turks planned to stay there even after the withdrawal of the international contingent. This issue was discussed between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and US President Joe Biden.