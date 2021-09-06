Michael K. Williams, Star of ‘The Wire’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ Found Dead at 54
Published
Michael K. Williams, who memorably portrayed Omar Little in “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” has died at age 54. The...Full Article
Published
Michael K. Williams, who memorably portrayed Omar Little in “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” has died at age 54. The...Full Article
Michael K Williams at the premiere of 'Respect' in August 2021
Williams was unforgettable as a ruthless gangster who..