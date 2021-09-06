SC lawyer Murdaugh resigns from law firm after being shot
Published
Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer who was shot Sunday, three months after his wife and son were killed, said Monday that he would...Full Article
Published
Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer who was shot Sunday, three months after his wife and son were killed, said Monday that he would...Full Article
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh resigns from his law firm and announce to undergo rehab after surviving a shooting following..
Murdaugh, whose wife and son were killed in unsolved killings in June, said he will take time off "after a long battle that has..