Jean-Paul Belmondo, Magnetic Star of the French New Wave, Dies at 88
Published
He was compared to Marlon Brando and James Dean for his acclaimed portrayals of tough, alienated characters, most memorably in Godard’s “Breathless.”Full Article
Published
He was compared to Marlon Brando and James Dean for his acclaimed portrayals of tough, alienated characters, most memorably in Godard’s “Breathless.”Full Article
Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on..
French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at the age of 88