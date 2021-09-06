Bucs vs. Cowboys - Initial injury report
Published
The first injury report for the Buccaneers and Cowboys has been released - and the Bucs may be missing a starter on defenseFull Article
Published
The first injury report for the Buccaneers and Cowboys has been released - and the Bucs may be missing a starter on defenseFull Article
The Dallas Cowboys faced an uphill battle winning at the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game..
Tampa Bay adds more to the list, but nothing to be concerned about.